Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) receive a second take-over bid

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 24, 2020 11:45 AM

Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) has received a second take-over bid, this time from BGH Capital.

The cinema and theme park operator received a similar proposal from a different private equity firm last month.

The BGH Proposal is subject to a number of conditions, including completion of due diligence, arrangement of financing, FIRB approval and recommendation by the VRL Board.

The IBC is continuing its assessment of the PEP Proposal and has now commenced its assessment of the BGH Proposal.

There is no certainty that either proposal will result in a transaction.

Shares in Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) are trading 3.1 per cent higher at $3.97.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.