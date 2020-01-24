Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) receive a second take-over bid

Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) has received a second take-over bid, this time from BGH Capital.



The cinema and theme park operator received a similar proposal from a different private equity firm last month.



The BGH Proposal is subject to a number of conditions, including completion of due diligence, arrangement of financing, FIRB approval and recommendation by the VRL Board.



The IBC is continuing its assessment of the PEP Proposal and has now commenced its assessment of the BGH Proposal.



There is no certainty that either proposal will result in a transaction.



Shares in Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) are trading 3.1 per cent higher at $3.97.

