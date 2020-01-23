Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) appoint Nine CEO to their board

Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) today announced the appointment of Hugh Marks and Lizzie Young as Non-Executive Directors of Domain.



Hugh is Chief Executive Officer of Nine Entertainment Co Holdings (ASX:NEC), Domain’s majority shareholder, and will be a non-independent Director on Domain’s Board.



Lizzie Young is Managing Director, Commercial Partnerships at Nine and will also be a non-independent Director.



The appointment of the Nine nominated executives to Domain’s Board reflects Nine’s substantial 59 per cent shareholding in Domain.



Mr Marks and Ms Young will be replacing non-independent Directors, Patrick Allaway, who is a Director on the Nine Board and Gail Hambly, who was a senior executive with Fairfax Media Limited prior to its merger with Nine.

Shares in Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $3.88.

