Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) appoint Nine CEO to their board

by Rachael Jones January 24, 2020 10:40 AM

Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) today announced the appointment of Hugh Marks and Lizzie Young as Non-Executive Directors of Domain.

Hugh is Chief Executive Officer of Nine Entertainment Co Holdings (ASX:NEC), Domain’s majority shareholder, and will be a non-independent Director on Domain’s Board.

Lizzie Young is Managing Director, Commercial Partnerships at Nine and will also be a non-independent Director.

The appointment of the Nine nominated executives to Domain’s Board reflects Nine’s substantial 59 per cent shareholding in Domain.

Mr Marks and Ms Young will be replacing non-independent Directors, Patrick Allaway, who is a Director on the Nine Board and Gail Hambly, who was a senior executive with Fairfax Media Limited prior to its merger with Nine.
Shares in Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $3.88.
 

