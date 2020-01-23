Genworth Mortgage lnsurance Australia (ASX:GMA) appoint new CEO

Genworth Mortgage lnsurance Australia (ASX:GMA) today announced that Pauline Blight-Johnston has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.



She takes over from Duncan West who was appointed acting CEO effective 1 January 2020.



He will continue to serve as an independent, non-executive director following Ms. Blight-Johnston’s appointment.



Pauline has over 25 years’ experience in life insurance and wealth management, at a range of professional and financial services firms.



Shares in Genworth Mortgage lnsurance Australia (ASX:GMA) are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $3.77.

