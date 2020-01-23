Genworth Mortgage lnsurance Australia (ASX:GMA) appoint new CEO

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 24, 2020 10:40 AM

Genworth Mortgage lnsurance Australia (ASX:GMA) today announced that Pauline Blight-Johnston has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

She takes over from Duncan West who was appointed acting CEO effective 1 January 2020.

 He will continue to serve as an independent, non-executive director following Ms. Blight-Johnston’s appointment.

Pauline has over 25 years’ experience in life insurance and wealth management, at a range of professional and financial services firms.

Shares in Genworth Mortgage lnsurance Australia (ASX:GMA) are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $3.77.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.