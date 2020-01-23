Oceania Healthcare (ASX:OCA) show increase in 1H NPAT

Oceania Healthcare (ASX:OCA) released their half yearly accounts showing net profit after tax was 17.6 per cent up from the first half of 2019 for the six months to 30 November 2019.



Underlying EDITDA was 27.6 per cent up on the same corresponding period.



Total assets have increased by 23.8 per cent since the first half of 2019.



They have seen improved occupancy in their aged care sites not affected by development.



They declared an interim dividend of 2.3 cents per share with a payment date of 24th February.



Shares in Oceania Healthcare (ASX:OCA) last traded at $1.26.

