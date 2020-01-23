Oceania Healthcare (ASX:OCA) show increase in 1H NPAT

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 24, 2020 08:45 AM

Oceania Healthcare (ASX:OCA) released their half yearly accounts showing net profit after tax was 17.6 per cent up from the first half of 2019 for the six months to 30 November 2019.

Underlying EDITDA was 27.6 per cent up on the same corresponding period.

Total assets have increased by 23.8 per cent since the first half of 2019.

They have seen improved occupancy in their aged care sites not affected by development.

They declared an interim dividend of 2.3 cents per share with a payment date of 24th February.

Shares in Oceania Healthcare (ASX:OCA) last traded at $1.26.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.