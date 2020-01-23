Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) see quarterly production up by 35%

January 23, 2020

Senex Energy's (ASX:SXY) production increased by a 35 per cent in the second quarter, boosted by a 72 per cent increase in gas production from continuing Roma North ramp-up and initial production from Atlas and the Gemba field.

Sales volumes were 25 per cent higher than the prior quarter, with oil sales volumes broadly flat and gas sales volumes up 61 per cent.


Sales revenue of $29.4 million was 23 per cent higher than the prior quarter and included a 64% increase in gas revenue to $9.7 million.
