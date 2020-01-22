Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) revises its NPATA guidance for the year

Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) announced today that its NPATA guidance for the 2020 financial year had been revised down to $300 million.



The revision is to reflect project underperformance in Engineering, Construction and Maintenance with increased the forecast net costs by $43 million.



Meanwhile, Downer EDI announced today that it had been awarded a five-year contract, valued at approximately $600 million, to provide mining and related services at the Meandu Mine in Queensland.



Shares in Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) are trading 22.1 per cent lowe at $6.82.

