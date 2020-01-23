Stocks slide as Coronavirus moves to the US: ASX poised to open lower

The Australian share market is set to open lower this morning after being rocked by news of China’s virus seeing the death toll rise to 17. The previously unknown, flu-like coronavirus strain now has cases detected in the United States. Officials are imposing restrictions on travel out of Wuhan, the central Chinese city of more than 11 million at the epicentre of the outbreak. Meanwhile, over in Europe US President Donald Trump says the European Union has “no choice” but to negotiate a new trade deal with America. He met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday. He has threatened tariffs on European cars.



Markets



Wall Street closed mixed yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.03 per cent lower at 29,186, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 per cent to 3,322 and the NASDAQ climbed 0.1 per cent to 9384..



European markets closed lower: London’s FTSE lost 0.5 per cent, Paris lost 0.6 per cent and Frankfurt lost 0.3 per cent.



Asian markets closed higher: Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.3 per cent higher



Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to a 15-point fall.



Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 66 points higher at 7.133.



Local economic news



The Australian Bureau will release figures later for Australian’s Labour force for December



Company news



The Board of Cann Global (ASX:CGB) has signed an exclusive distributorship supply contract deal with EPCO Foods Co. in Vietnam and will supply its T12 products to COSTCO Australia. They will supply their Australian store network with Certified Organic Hemp Protein powder. The VitaHemp premium Hemp Seed Oil Capsules continue to be well received. Along with Hemp Seed Oil capsules, Hemp Protein Powder will be a first for Costco Australia. Shares in Cann Global (ASX:CGB) closed flat at $0.02.



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 9.00AM was buying 68.47 US cents, 52.14 Pence Sterling, 75.20 Yen and 61.71 Euro cents.



Commodities



Iron ore lost $0.12 at $96.68

Iron Ore futures suggest a 0.5 per cent rise.

Gold has gained $0.80 to US$1,559 an ounce.

Silver has gained $0.03 to US$17.84 an ounce.

Oil has fallen by $2.18 to US$56.20 a barrel.

