Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) see cash flow from production for quarter increase

Gold miner Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) has reported $100 million in cash flow from operations on production for the quarter, that’s up $17.5 milllion.



Cash and bullion increased by $21.4 million to $168.8 million at the end of the quarter (Sept 19: $147.4m), after payment of $32.4 million in capitalised mining costs, $10.4 milion on exploration and feasibility projects, $15.2 million in income tax payments and $17.0 million on a number of significant capital projects.



Full Year Production Guidance remains unchanged with a production range of 340,000-370,000 oz.



Shares in Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) are trading 2.3 per cent higher at $4.73.

