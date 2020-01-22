Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) see cash flow from production for quarter increase

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 22, 2020 11:00 AM

Last Movement
$4.640 $0.024 0.52%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 22/01/2020 3:59 PM

Gold miner Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) has reported $100 million in cash flow from operations on production for the quarter, that’s up $17.5 milllion.

Cash and bullion increased by $21.4 million to $168.8 million at the end of the quarter (Sept 19: $147.4m), after payment of $32.4 million in capitalised mining costs, $10.4 milion on exploration and feasibility projects, $15.2 million in income tax payments and $17.0 million on a number of significant capital projects.

Full Year Production Guidance remains unchanged with a production range of 340,000-370,000 oz.

Shares in Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) are trading 2.3 per cent higher at $4.73.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.