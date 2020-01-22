RPM Global (ASX:RUL) new software revenue up

Mining software solutions company RPM Global (ASX:RUL) has recorded $17.7 million in total contract value of committed new software revenue over financial year 2020 to date.



This is an increase of $7.3 million from their previous announcement.



Annual recurring revenue as of 22 January is $10 million, an increase of $2 million since November 2019.



RPM Global (ASX:RUL) has been going for over the past 50 years and is in 125 countries.



Shares in RPM Global (ASX:RUL) are trading 8 per cent higher at $1.01.

