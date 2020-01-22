RPM Global (ASX:RUL) new software revenue up

by Rachael Jones January 22, 2020 11:00 AM

$1.090 $0.150 15.96%
Last Updated: 22/01/2020 3:59 PM

Mining software solutions company RPM Global (ASX:RUL) has recorded $17.7 million in total contract value of committed new software revenue over financial year 2020 to date.

This is an increase of $7.3 million from their previous announcement.

Annual recurring revenue as of 22 January is $10 million, an increase of $2 million since November 2019.

RPM Global (ASX:RUL) has been going for over the past 50 years and is in 125 countries.

Shares in RPM Global (ASX:RUL) are trading 8 per cent higher at $1.01.
 

Rachael Jones

Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.