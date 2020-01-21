PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) see first patient treated in Germany

PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) has received its first orders of Novosorb BTM for use in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



The first orders for were shipped to hospitals in preparation for the first surgery which happened in Germany on Sunday.



There are a number of surgeons planning on using BTM this week and the coming fortnight.



NovoSorb BTM is a dermal scaffold for the regeneration of the dermis when lost through extensive surgery or burn.



Shares in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) are trading 2.4 per cent higher at $2.61.

