CIMIC Group's (AXS:CIM) UGL secures $180m in mining contracts

CIMIC Group (AXS:CIM) company UGL has secured contracts worth around $180 million to provide maintenance, shutdown and project services for its clients in the mining sector.



These new contracts will be executed over a three-year period.



The contracts will provide multi-discipline services for Alcoa across the Wagerup and Pinjarra sites in Western Australia and maintenance across multiple sites and with multiple clients in the Bowen Basin in Queensland.



Shares in CIMIC Group (AXS:CIM) are trading 0.2 per cent lower at $34.28.

