First Graphene (ASX:FGR) signs supply agreement with Steel Blue Footwear

Advanced materials company, First Graphene (ASX:FGR) has signed a supply agreement with Footwear Industries, trading as “Steel Blue, for the exclusive supply of PureGRAPH®10 for a twenty-four month term.



In August 2019, First Graphene announced that it was able to successfully incorporate PureGRAPH® into a thermoplastic polyurethane (“TPU”).



Previously, the ability to successfully disperse graphene into a TPU masterbatch had been a major limitation for the graphene industry.



The incorporation of PureGRAPH® has improved mechanical properties while providing additional benefits in thermal heat transfer and chemical resistance whilst also reducing permeability.



Steel Blue will look to release future work boots with graphene components, including a TPU sole.



Shares in First Graphene (ASX:FGR) closed flat at $0.13 yesterday.







