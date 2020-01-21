First Graphene (ASX:FGR) signs supply agreement with Steel Blue Footwear

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 22, 2020 08:45 AM

Last Movement
$0.140 $0.010 7.69%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 22/01/2020 3:41 PM

Advanced materials company, First Graphene (ASX:FGR) has signed a supply agreement with Footwear Industries, trading as “Steel Blue, for the exclusive supply of PureGRAPH®10 for a twenty-four month term.

In August 2019, First Graphene announced that it was able to successfully incorporate PureGRAPH® into a thermoplastic polyurethane (“TPU”).

Previously, the ability to successfully disperse graphene into a TPU masterbatch had been a major limitation for the graphene industry.

The incorporation of PureGRAPH® has improved mechanical properties while providing additional benefits in thermal heat transfer and chemical resistance whilst also reducing permeability.

Steel Blue will look to release future work boots with graphene components, including a TPU sole.

Shares in First Graphene (ASX:FGR) closed flat at $0.13 yesterday.



 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.