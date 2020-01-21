Data# 3 (ASX:DTL) expects to hit top end of guidance

Australian business technology solutions leader Data# 3 (ASX:DTL) expects to hit the top end of its guidance for net profit before tax of between $11 million to $12.5 million in the six months to December 31.



Subject to finalizing the interim accounts and the audit review, the first half NPBT is expected to be approximately $12.5 million.



The board intends to announce the audited interim results and interim dividend on 19 February 2020.



Shares in Data# 3 (ASX:DTL) are trading 9.42 per cent higher at $4.38.

