Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) names CEO Brad Paterson as managing director

Monthly instalment payment company, Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) reports that Chief Executive Officer, Brad Paterson has been appointed to the Board as Managing Director, along with Jan Koelble who has joined as an independent Non-Executive Director.



In addition, Splitit’s Co-Founder and General Manager, EMEA, Gil Don, and Non-Executive Director, Michael DeFranco, have resigned from the Board to pursue new opportunities.



Brad Paterson was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on 1 October having joined the Company as Managing Director, North America in June 2019.



He has more than 20 years of executive and leadership experience at some of the world’s leading fintech companies including PayPal, Visa and Intuit.



Shares in Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) are trading 3.1 per cent higher at 67 cents.

