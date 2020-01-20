MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) appoints new non-executive director

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 21, 2020

MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) has appointed Ian Macliver as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from today.

Ian will join MMA as an independent director and will be a member of the Company’s Audit & Risk Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

He is currently the Executive Chairman of Grange Consulting and Grange Capital Partners.

Prior to establishing Grange, Ian was previously a Non-Executive Director of Otto Energy and Mount Gibson Iron.

Shares in MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) closed 2.9 per cent higher at $0.18.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.