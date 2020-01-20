MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) appoints new non-executive director

MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) has appointed Ian Macliver as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from today.



Ian will join MMA as an independent director and will be a member of the Company’s Audit & Risk Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee.



He is currently the Executive Chairman of Grange Consulting and Grange Capital Partners.



Prior to establishing Grange, Ian was previously a Non-Executive Director of Otto Energy and Mount Gibson Iron.



Shares in MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) closed 2.9 per cent higher at $0.18.

