BHP (ASX:BHP) coal output hit by poor air quality from bushfires

BHP (ASX:BHP) released figures for their operational review for the year ending 31St December 2019 with showing energy coal production decreased by 12 per cent to 12 Million Tonnes.



Guidance for the 2020 financial year remains unchanged at between 24 and 26 Mt.



New South Wales Energy Coal production decreased by 11 per cent to 7 Mt as a result of the change in product strategy to focus on higher quality products.



Smoke from regional bushfires and dust have reduced air quality at our operations, which has impacted December 2019 production.



All production and unit cost guidance remains unchanged for the 2020 financial year.



The company produced 121 million tonnes of iron ore in its fiscal first half, up 2 per cent.



Shares in BHP (ASX:BHP) closed 1.6 per cent higher at $41.24.

