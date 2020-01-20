G Medical Innovations (ASX:GMV) secured Taiwan FDA approval

Medical product provider, G Medical Innovations Holdings (ASX:GMV) has secured regulatory approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration for its Prizma device.



The ‘Prizma’ allows consumers to turn their smartphone into a mobile medical monitor to measure vital signs.



Commercial negotiations can now commence with G Medical’s existing distribution and service partner, FCL. G Medical also intends to explore additional partnerships within Taiwan.



CEO and Executive Director Dr Yacov Geva says “[b]eing granted approval by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration is a tremendous achievement for G Medical. The process has involved rigorous testing, which has outlined the safety and effectiveness of the Prizma device.”



Shares in G Medical Innovations Holdings (ASX:GMV) are trading 34.6 per cent higher at 18 cents.

