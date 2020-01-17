Nufarm (ASX:NUF) manages investor expectations ahead of results

Australian agri chemical company, Nufarm (ASX:NUF) has given an update on market conditions experienced during its first half year ending 31 January 2020, ahead of its results.



The company downgraded its EBITDA last November. It’s now expected to be in the range of $55 to $65 million for the first half.



Sales in Australia and Asia are expected to decline as a result of continued extreme climatic conditions.



Sales margins in South America and Europe have been impacted by strong competition.



Shares in Nufarm (ASX:NUF) are trading 11.4 per cent lower at $5.40.