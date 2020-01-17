Bailador (ASX:BTI) to sell $10M holding in SiteMinder

by Katrina Bullock January 17, 2020 11:00 AM

Tech and media investor, Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) has agreed to sell around $10 million of its current holding in hotel guest acquisition platform, SiteMinder.

Bailador Managing Partner, Paul Wilson says “SiteMinder has been a terrific investment for… shareholders and [they] strongly believe there is significant valuation upside to come.”

Bailador’s other Manager Partner David Kirk noted that “[t]his is the second cash realisation for Bailador in FY20 which highlights [they] are into a new phase for the fund where realisations, new investments and cash distributions are [the] focus.”

Shares in Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $1.11.
 