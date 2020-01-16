Saleable coal production up 15% in Q4 for Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL)

Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) has released its quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 December 2019.



ROM coal production is up 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Saleable coal production has increased 14 per cent.



Attributable saleable coal production is up 12 per cent, helping Yancoal to reach its 2019 full year target.



Full-year attributable sales volume was 9 per cent above the 2018 volume.



The total recordable injury rate decreased compared to the prior quarter, despite operations at some Hunter Valley mines being temporarily suspended in December due to poor air quality resulting from the bushfires.



Shares in Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) closed 0.35 per cent higher at $2.88.