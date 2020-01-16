Tungsten Mining NL (ASX:TGN) has given an update on drilling at the Mt Mulgine Project.



Since completion of RC drillholes used for the 2019 Mineral Resource estimate, Tungsten Mining has drilled an additional 86 RC holes.



The Company says these latest assay results are “outstanding and demonstrate intersections greater that 200 metres in true width”.



Tungsten’s CEO Craig Ferrier says “these latest results demonstrate the considerable consistency in the polymetallic mineralisation of the Mulgine Trench Deposit.



As the infill drilling program progresses, we are extremely encouraged that the very substantial widths of mineralisation intersected in the initial phase of drilling are continuously being repeated”.



Shares in Tungsten Mining NL (ASX:TGN) last traded at 18 cents.

