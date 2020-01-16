Awards Iluka Resources' (ASX:ILU) Goods and Services contract

Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) has awarded Vysarn’s (ASX:VYS) Pentium with Iluka’s Goods and Services contract.



The estimated value of the contract is $1,875,000 and based on the current scope is expected to be complete before the end of FY2020.



Pentium plans to mobilise to site at the beginning of next month.



The scope of work is to provide the drilling of dewatering and injection wells at the Southern Area Development Project at Iluka’s Cataby mine site.



Shares in Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) are trading 0.9 per cent lower at $9.48.

