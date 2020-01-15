Wisr (ASX:WZR) completes raise

Neo lender Wisr (ASX:WZR) has completed it’s $33.5 million raise.



Proceeds will be used to accelerate the company's growth trajectory, including ongoing rollout of product ecosystem, and strengthening of it’s balance sheet.



In addition, the company intends to undertake a Share Purchase Plan for existing retail shareholders with a cap of $1.5 million.



The announcement effectively lifts the trading halt the company requested on Tuesday.



Shares in Wizr (ASX:WZR) are trading 6.4 per cent lower at 22 cents.

