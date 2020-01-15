Catapult’s (ASX:CAT) signing momentum continues

Catapult’s (ASX:CAT) US momentum continues with the company signing Major League Rugby (MLR), the premier rugby union competition in North America.



MLR has implemented Catapult’s technology for all 12 of its teams starting with the 2020 season, headlining a list of new US signings to start 2020.



Last week Catapult (ASX:CAT) announced the signing of DIMAYOR, Colombia’s premier football competition.



Catapult CEO, Will Lopes, said that the influx of league-wide deals in the northern hemisphere since joining the business reinforces the leadership position of Catapult, and the importance of working with leagues in addition to teams.



Shares in Catapult (ASX:CAT) are trading 7.7 per cent higher at $1.97.

