Cokal (ASX:CKA) files civil claim

Coal company, Cokal (ASX:CKA) has filed a civil claim against PT Resindo Resources & Energy at South Jakarta District Court, through its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Bumi Barito Mineral, based on an allegation of unlawful action.



The company claims PT RESINDO issued invoices to PT BBM without any supporting documents to verify completed work.



The previous Cokal (ASX:CKA) management paid the invoices although the incumbent management has disputed them and intends to recover the payment plus damages in the total amount of $1,063,313.



The civil claim is currently still in the mandatory mediation process which will be held today.



Shares in Cokal (ASX:CKA) last traded at 5 cents.

