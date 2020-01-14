Imugene (ASX:IMU) receives US patent approval for HER-VAxx

Company News

by Anna Napoli January 14, 2020 11:15 AM

Immuno-therapy company Imugene (ASX:IMU) has received the US patent for its HER-VAxx cancer treatment.

Her-Vaxx is used as treatment for gastric cancer. The product stimulates a response to the same biomarker targeted by the $US7.0 billion per annum drug Herceptin.

The patent provides regulatory protection for the immunotherapy’s method of composition and method of use till 2036.

It is effective across United States, the world’s largest pharmaceutical market.

Imugene’s MD & CEO Leslie Chong believes this milestone will “add extra value” to the product.

Shares in Imugene (ASX:IMU) are trading 11.8 per cent higher at $0.04.
 

