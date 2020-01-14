Transurban (ASX:TCL) appoints Terry Bowen as a Non-executive Director

Transurban (ASX:TCL) has appointed Terry Bowen as a Nonexecutive Director from the 1st of February 2020.



Bowen is currently a Managing Partner and Head of the Operations Group at BGH Capital, a Non-executive Director at BHP and a Non-executive Director of Navitas.



He has previously served as an Executive Director and Finance Director of Wesfarmers from 2009 to 2017.



Transurban’s Chairman Lindsay Maxsted says Terry will be an excellent addition to the Transurban Board. His appointment is the outcome of a structured approach to Board succession and the Board’s consideration of the key skills, experience and attributes required to continue to effectively govern the business in the future.



Shares in Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $15.58.

