Transurban (ASX:TCL) appoints Terry Bowen as a Non-executive Director

by Anna Napoli January 14, 2020 11:15 AM

Transurban (ASX:TCL) has appointed Terry Bowen as a Nonexecutive Director from the 1st of February 2020.

Bowen is currently a Managing Partner and Head of the Operations Group at BGH Capital, a Non-executive Director at BHP and a Non-executive Director of Navitas.

He has previously served as an Executive Director and Finance Director of Wesfarmers from 2009 to 2017.

Transurban’s Chairman Lindsay Maxsted says Terry will be an excellent addition to the Transurban Board. His appointment is the outcome of a structured approach to Board succession and the Board’s consideration of the key skills, experience and attributes required to continue to effectively govern the business in the future.

Shares in Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) are trading 0.6 per cent higher at $15.58.
 

Anna Napoli

Finance News Network
Anna joined FNN February 2018 and also works with Channel 7 as a freelance producer. Anna has also worked as a lawyer and lecturer. She has also presented news updates for interstate news with Southern Cross Austereo.