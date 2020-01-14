Cynata (ASX:CYP) receives UK approval for clinical trial of Limb Ischaemia treatment

Company News

by Anna Napoli January 14, 2020 10:30 AM

Last Movement
$1.210 $0.070 6.14%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 14/01/2020 12:39 PM

Cell therapeutics company Cyanata (ASX:CYP) has received the greenlight from British medical authority MHRA to begin the company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of its CYP-002 product.

The treatment uses mesenchymal stem cell technology to treat patients with crucial limb ischaemia.

This is a condition that affects patients with diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure & smokers.

According to research, the demand for CLI treatment is forecast to reach $5.4 billion by 2025.

Preclinical research has shown that Cynata’s project led to higher blood flow in the ischaemic limb and protection against muscle damage, fibrosis, and limb loss.

The company intends to operate the clinical trial at multiple facilities in the UK and Australia.

Shares in Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP) are trading 5 per cent higher at $1.26.
 

Anna Napoli

Finance News Network
Anna joined FNN February 2018 and also works with Channel 7 as a freelance producer. Anna has also worked as a lawyer and lecturer. She has also presented news updates for interstate news with Southern Cross Austereo.