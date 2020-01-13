Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) CFO resigns

Accommodation provider Aspen Group’s (ASX:APZ) CFO Devron Abdol has resigned to to pursue an opportunity in a private family office.



The news comes after the company earlier this month forecast an income hit of at least $500,000 due to bushfires on the NSW south coast.



Aspen owns residential, retirement and tourist park properties across Australia.



While its properties have not been damaged by fire, Aspen said business at its NSW south coast properties - Barlings Beach and Tween Waters - had been impacted.



Shares in Aspen (ASX:APZ) closed 1.7 per cent lower yesterday at $1.18.

