Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) announces death at Curragh mine

An employee of Thiess has died after becoming trapped inside machinery at the Curragh mine in central Queensland.



Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN), the company who provides mining services to the mine, says that the “Queensland Police, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate, and relevant authorities have been advised and an incident investigation is underway”.



Operations at Curragh have been suspended.



Workers have been provided with a briefing on the incident and counselling services have been made available.



Shares in Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) are trading 2.6 per cent lower at $2.25.