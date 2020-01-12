St Barbara (ASX:SBM) and Australian Potash (ASX:APC) JV earn in

St Barbara (ASX:SBM) has paid $1.75 million to fulfil its expenditure obligation under the first earn-in period for the Lake Wells Gold Project joint venture with Australian Potash (ASX:APC).



St Barbara is also reimbursing $318,000 of drilling expenditure already incurred by Australian Potash.



St Barbara will now proceed to the second earn-in period, under which it will contribute $3.5 million to earn up to a 70 per cent interest in the Lake Wells Gold Project tenements.



Shares in St Barbara (ASX:SBM) are trading 0.9 per cent higher at $2.73.