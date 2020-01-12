36% increase in quarterly new loan growth for Wisr (ASX:WZR)

Neo-lender, Wisr (ASX:WZR) has inked $31.6 million of new loans in the second quarter of the 2020 financial year.



That’s a 36 per cent increase compared to the first quarter and brings the total originations for the year ending 31 December 2019 to $163.8 million.



Wisr CEO Anthony Nantes says “with the announcement last quarter of a new funding facility that approximately triples the average margin to Wisr on each loan written, the Company is at an exciting juncture with an aim to further accelerate growth.”



Shares in Wisr (ASX:WZR) are trading 4.3 per cent higher at $0.24.