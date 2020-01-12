Base Resources (ASX:BSE) upgrades production guidance

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources (ASX:BSE) has upgraded its production guidance for its Kwale Mineral Sands Operations in Kenya.



Since commencing mining in the area, the Company has encountered higher rutile and marginally lower ilmenite than expected, with zircon largely as forecast.



Separation efficiency has improved.



With the expectation that these trends will continue production guidance for rutile, ilmenite and zircon has been revised upwards for the 2020 financial year.



Shares in Base Resources (ASX:BSE) are trading flat at $0.23.