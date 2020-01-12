ikeGPS (ASX:IKE) appoints Norwood Keel as SVP

Mobile measurement solution company ikeGPS Group (ASX:IKE) (IKE) has appointed Norwood Keel as Senior Vice President of Product.



Norwood was previously a Director of Product Development at Microsoft Research, a Director of Strategic Development at Trimble and VP and General Manager of Vaisala.



He says that throughout his career he has “focused on delivering products that leverage geospatial data and sensors to help customers make better decisions”.



He will be tasked with building IKE’s position in the North American market.



His appointment follows Chris Ronan’s recent appointment as Chief Marketing and Brand Officer.



Shares in ikeGPS Group (ASX:IKE) last traded at $0.73.

