Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) downgrades production guidance

Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has downgraded its production guidance for its Mt Carlton operation, with modelling showing smaller orebodies at the site than originally anticipated.



The company now expects a production range of 70,000 to 75,000 ounces for Mt Carlton during the 2020 financial year – a substantial downgrade from their initial estimate of 95,000 to 105,000 ounces.



Group mine operating cashflow reached $233.10 million for the quarter.



Shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) are trading 6 per cent lower at $3.58.

