MyState (ASX:MYS) MD and CEO resigns

MyState (ASX:MYS) Managing Director and CEO, Melos Sulicich has resigned.



He is set to leave the company in July 2020 after 6 years of service.



Chairman of MyState, Miles Hampton says “Melos has overseen a period of substantial growth, with the banking loan book doubling to in excess of $5 billion. At the same time Melos has led the digital transformation of the business”.



The departing CEO says that after 6 years of living away from his family in Sydney, he is making a personal decision to return home permanently.



The company will shortly commence the process to appoint a new Managing Director and CEO.



Shares in MyState (ASX:MYS) are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $5.15.