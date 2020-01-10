Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) meets Q4 production guidance

Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) has met its production guidance for the December quarter.



It produced 47,902 ounces of gold during the quarter.



It finished the quarter with $87.7 million in cash and gold reserves, following significant planned capital investments into development of its asset portfolio.



Managing director, Mark Zeptner says “the operations team continues to deliver consistent results, with production guidance achieved once again whilst investing in new projects and exploration”.



Shares in Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) are trading 1.3 per cent lower at $1.33.