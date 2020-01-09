Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) produce 99.9% purity lithium carbonate

Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) has confirmed that battery grade lithium carbonate with 99.9 per cent purity has been produced with very low impurities from Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project.



It was discovered using Lilac Solutions’ disruptive technology in California.



Lithium carbonate with 99.9 per cent purity exceeds the industry standard specifications for battery-grade purity (>99.5 wt%).



Demonstrating low impurity levels has been a key focus of the company in this process and a high priority in recent downstream discussions with battery/cathode producers.



Shares in Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) trading 60.61 per cent higher at 5 cents.

