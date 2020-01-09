Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) sees more pleasing results from the Bardoc Gold Project

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 09, 2020 11:00 AM

Last Movement
$0.083 $0.001 1.22%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 9/01/2020 3:46 PM

Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) reports another outstanding drilling results from the El Dorado Deposit within its 100 per cent-owned Bardoc Gold Project.

Assay results from Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed before Christmas have confirmed the continuity of a broad zone of high-grade mineralisation directly below the current Mineral Resource.

The ongoing success at El Dorado highlights the opportunity to increase gold resources at previously underexplored satellite deposits within the Bardoc Project, located 50km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Shares in Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) last traded at 8 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.