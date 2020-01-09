Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) sees more pleasing results from the Bardoc Gold Project

Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) reports another outstanding drilling results from the El Dorado Deposit within its 100 per cent-owned Bardoc Gold Project.



Assay results from Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed before Christmas have confirmed the continuity of a broad zone of high-grade mineralisation directly below the current Mineral Resource.



The ongoing success at El Dorado highlights the opportunity to increase gold resources at previously underexplored satellite deposits within the Bardoc Project, located 50km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.



Shares in Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) last traded at 8 cents.

