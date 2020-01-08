Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) sign deal with a Colombian professional football league

by Rachael Jones January 09, 2020 10:15 AM

Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) has signed a deal with DIMAYOR, a Colombian professional league for association football clubs.

It includes Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR (first division) and Torneo BetPlay DIMAYOR (second division).

They will implement Catapult for all 36 of its premier Colombian football teams, both wearable technology and video analysis products.

The landmark deal will see every team use Catapult Vector for the next three years.

Vector is a wearable device that monitors performance and leverages the latest data science to help find answers to complex performance questions.

