Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) appoints financial advisor for its farm-out

Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) has appointed Flagstaff Partners as its advisor for the farm-out of its CY2020 Exploration Programme.



They’ll be helping with associated operating assets such Mereenie Oil and Gas Field, Palm Valley Gas Field, Dingo Gas Field and Surprise Oil Field.



Flagstaff Partners are a leading independent corporate advisory firm based in Melbourne.



The farm-out process is already underway with critical path items for the CY2020 Exploration Programme being progressed throughout to maintain CY2020 drilling targets.



The farm-out process is targeting completion by mid-2020.



Shares in Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) closed flat at $0.14 yesterday.

