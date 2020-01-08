Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) appoints financial advisor for its farm-out

by Rachael Jones January 09, 2020 08:30 AM

Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) has appointed Flagstaff Partners as its advisor for the farm-out of its CY2020 Exploration Programme.

They’ll be helping with associated operating assets such Mereenie Oil and Gas Field, Palm Valley Gas Field, Dingo Gas Field and Surprise Oil Field.

Flagstaff Partners are a leading independent corporate advisory firm based in Melbourne.

The farm-out process is already underway with critical path items for the CY2020 Exploration Programme being progressed throughout to maintain CY2020 drilling targets.

The farm-out process is targeting completion by mid-2020.

Shares in Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) closed flat at $0.14 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.