Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) reports milk supply not disrupted by fires

Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) has confirmed that none of its dairy farms or site operations have been directly affected by the recent Victorian and New South Wales bushfires.



All sites continue to remain fully operational.



Australian Fresh Milk Holdings (AFMH) operations have also been unaffected by the recent bushfires.



Freedom Foods has a 10 per cent shareholding in AFMH, the largest producer of dairy milk in Australia.



Freedom Foods is also working closely with key retailers by increasing, as required, supply of UHT dairy beverages to help minimise the impact of any fresh milk shortage.



Shares in Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) closed 4.7 per cent lower at $4.45 yesterday.

