Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) reports milk supply not disrupted by fires

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 09, 2020 08:30 AM

Last Movement
$4.710 $0.264 5.93%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 9/01/2020 3:59 PM

Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) has confirmed that none of its dairy farms or site operations have been directly affected by the recent Victorian and New South Wales bushfires.

All sites continue to remain fully operational.

Australian Fresh Milk Holdings (AFMH) operations have also been unaffected by the recent bushfires.

Freedom Foods has a 10 per cent shareholding in AFMH, the largest producer of dairy milk in Australia.

Freedom Foods is also working closely with key retailers by increasing, as required, supply of UHT dairy beverages to help minimise the impact of any fresh milk shortage.

Shares in Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) closed 4.7 per cent lower at $4.45 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.