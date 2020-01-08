Violence flares in Iraq shaking global markets: ASX closes 0.1% lower

The Australian share market took a dip at the open and failed to gain momentum closing 0.1 per cent lower. Shares in the Independence Group (ASX:IGO) rose today after they reported strong results from its Nova and Tropicana operations for the December 2019 Quarter. Shares in Polynovo (ASX:PNV) took a drip despite earlier this week reporting they have hit their first two million dollar month. Shares in the Pendal Group (ASX:PDL) also saw a decline today after Credit Suisse downgraded them to an underperform from a neutral. The best performing sector is Energy, the worst performing sector is Infotech.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 9 points higher to finish at 6,818.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting 178 point dip.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a fall of 10 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a dip of 39 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 5 point fall tomorrow morning.



Local economic news



The number of job vacancies in Australia decreased by 0.4 per cent in the November 2019 quarter, and 2.3 per cent over the year, according to new trend figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.



The number of dwellings approved rose 0.8 per cent in November 2019, in trend terms.



Company news



Engineering company Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) has successfully secured new and extension contracts worth a total value of $110 million. These contracts include construction and maintenance work in the resources and energy sectors across Western Australia and Queensland. Some of these deals are long-term and associated with companies such as Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) and BHP (ASX:BHP). Notably, the project in collaboration with BHP is expected to generate 70 new jobs. Shares in Monadelphous Group (ASX: MND) closed 1.2 per cent lower at $16.87.



Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) has achieved Financial Close on the $265 million Ivory Coast water treatment plant. This was helped by the execution of the financing agreement by the Ministry of Finance of Ivory Coast and the Israeli Discount Bank.



Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) reports total quarterly gold production increased by 2,092 ounces to over 105,293oz. This improvement in production was achieved despite the sulphide circuit at the Syama Gold Mine in Mali being offline for the majority of the quarter.



Global logistics solutions group, WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) has acquired SISA Studio Informatica,a leading customs and freight forwarding solutions provider in Switzerland.



Best and worst performers



The best performing sector was Energy adding 0.9 per cent while the worst performing sector was Infotech, shedding 1.2 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Indepence Group (ASX:), rising 6.3 per cent to close at $6.91. Shares in Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) and Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) followed higher.



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Polynovo (ASX:PNV), dropping 8.1 per cent to close at $1.86. Shares in Pendal Group (ASX:PDL) and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) followed lower.



Asian markets



Lower: Japan’s Nikkei has lost 1.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has lost 0.9 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has lost 0.8 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,592 an ounce.

Iron ore price has lost 0.5 per cent at US$95.11

Iron ore futures are pointing to a lift of 1.95 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.01 down at US$62.69 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 68.71 US cents.

