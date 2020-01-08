Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) reveals EG Group in takeover approach

Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) notes recent media speculation in relation to EG Group considering an offer for Caltex.



Since announcing receipt of an unsolicited, conditional, confidential, non-binding and indicative proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire all of the shares in Caltex, Caltex confirms it has had approaches from a number of parties, including EG Group.



The EG Group have indicated that they are potentially interested in making a proposal to acquire Caltex or some of its assets.



Caltex says they have not received any proposal to acquire Caltex subsequent to the proposals from ATD.



There is no certainty that any binding proposal will be made by any of the parties who have expressed potential interest.



Shares in Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) are trading 1 per cent higher at $35.41.

