Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) reveals EG Group in takeover approach

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 08, 2020 11:00 AM

Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) notes recent media speculation in relation to EG Group considering an offer for Caltex.

Since announcing receipt of an unsolicited, conditional, confidential, non-binding and indicative proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire all of the shares in Caltex, Caltex confirms it has had approaches from a number of parties, including EG Group.

The EG Group have indicated that they are potentially interested in making a proposal to acquire Caltex or some of its assets.

Caltex says they have not received any proposal to acquire Caltex subsequent to the proposals from ATD.

There is no certainty that any binding proposal will be made by any of the parties who have expressed potential interest.

Shares in Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) are trading 1 per cent higher at $35.41.
 

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.