Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) says goodbye to their CFO

Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) is set to say goodbye to its Chief Financial Officer, Iona MacPherson.



Iona resigned and by mutual agreement will depart Sigma today.



CEO and Managing Director, Mark Hooper says whilst the timing of this change is not ideal, it will have no impact on their trading performance or the achievement of our $100+ million efficiency gains through our Project Pivot transformation program.



Sales for December and early January have continued to be strong and we remain on target to meet our existing guidance of $46-47 million Underlying EBITDA and to accelerate our growth through FY21.



Shares in Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) are trading 1.3 per cent lower at 58 cents

