Ioneer (ASX:INR) successfully resolves environmental litigation

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 08, 2020 10:15 AM

Emerging lithium-boron supplier, ioneer (ASX:INR) successfully resolved a lawsuit relating to the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada in the US.

On 3 January 2020, the Centre for Biological Diversity elected to withdraw its complaint and voluntarily dismiss its case against the Bureau of Land Management– an agency within the US Department of Interior.

The CBD had previously initiated action against the BLM in relation to certain notices to conduct exploration at Rhyolite Ridge.

The legal matter between the CBD and BLM has been dismissed and ioneer confirms there is and will be no impact to the Company’s ongoing activities related to the Project.

Shares in ioneer (ASX:INR) are trading 8.8 per cent higher at 18 cents.
 

