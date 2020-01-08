WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) acquires Swiss logistics solutions provider

by Rachael Jones January 08, 2020 10:30 AM

Global logistics solutions group, WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) has acquired SISA Studio Informatica, a leading customs and freight forwarding solutions provider in Switzerland.

They provide customs and logistics solutions including customs clearance, freight forwarding and bonded warehouse management.

Their customers include DHL Logistics, FedEx and many other exporters, freight forwarders, and logistics service providers.

Wisetech customers include over 12,000 of the world’s logistics companies across over 150 countries.

Shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) are trading 3.4 per cent lower at $23.11
 

