Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) see an increase in gold production

Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) reports total quarterly gold production increased by 2,092 ounces to over 105,293oz.



This improvement in production was achieved despite the sulphide circuit at the Syama Gold Mine in Mali being offline for the majority of the quarter.



The unscheduled material loss of production from the Syama sulphide circuit was balanced by the outperformance of the Syama oxide circuit, and strong performance from Resolute’s Mako Gold Mine in Senegal and Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland.



Cash, bullion and listed investments as at 31 December 2019 of stand at $181 million.



Shares in Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) closed 3.9 per cent lower at $1.23 yesterday.

