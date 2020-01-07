Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) achieves financial close on Ivory Coast Project

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 08, 2020 09:00 AM

Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) has achieved Financial Close on the $265 million Ivory Coast water treatment plant.

This was helped by the execution of the financing agreement by the Ministry of Finance of Ivory Coast and the Israeli Discount Bank.

Fluence will start construction to fully erect the water treatment plant over the next 24 months.

Achievement of Financial Close allows Fluence to immediately recognize no less than $29 million of revenue for work that has already largely been completed.

Shares in Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) closed 0.3 per cent higher at 45 cents yesterday.
  

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.