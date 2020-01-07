Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) achieves financial close on Ivory Coast Project

Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) has achieved Financial Close on the $265 million Ivory Coast water treatment plant.



This was helped by the execution of the financing agreement by the Ministry of Finance of Ivory Coast and the Israeli Discount Bank.



Fluence will start construction to fully erect the water treatment plant over the next 24 months.



Achievement of Financial Close allows Fluence to immediately recognize no less than $29 million of revenue for work that has already largely been completed.



Shares in Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) closed 0.3 per cent higher at 45 cents yesterday.

