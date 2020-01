Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers (ASX:KPT) has entered a voluntary trading suspension as they await an assessment of the damage sustained from the bushfires.



The securities of Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers will be suspended from quotation immediately.



Defence Force personnel have arrived on island which has seen a huge losses of property, wildlife and livestock.



Shares in Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers (ASX:KPT) last traded at $1.96.